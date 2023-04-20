Corruption Complaint to Lokayukta Against Delhi Govt Ministers and MLAs

I sent the following complaint to Delhi Lokayukta on April 18, 2023.

To April 18, 2023

Justice Harish Chandra

Delhi Lokayukta, Office of the Lokayukta

Government of NCT of Delhi

New Delhi

Kind Attention: Mr. Satya Prakash, Assistant Director, Office of the Lokayukta

Subject: Corruption Complaint Against Delhi Govt Ministers and MLAs.

Dear Sir,

This has reference to my telephonic conversation on April 17, 2023 with Mr. Satya Prakash on the above-stated subject. As he has advised, I am sending my complaint again to the Office of the Lokayukta in response to the letter dated 24.03.2023 reproduced below as Exhibit 2.

In this regard, this is also to inform you that my petition given below was also sent to the Office of the Lokayukta by the Department of Law, Justice & Legislative Affairs, Delhi Government with its letter dated 18.01.2023, reproduced below as Exhibit 3.

While the previous communications related to this case are given below, I must declare that I do not belong to or support any political party. As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, my only purpose of filing this complaint is to combat rampant bureaucratic and political corruption that is happening in Delhi.

In addition to the present complaint against Delhi politicians, I have also filed corruption complaints against some Delhi IAS officers. In response, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India with its latest letter dated January 31, 2023 has directed the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India to investigate the cases. [ See Exhibit 4 given below. ]

I have also stated some of the facts related to corruption in Delhi in the “India Corruption Research Report 2022 (ICRR 2022)” that I have compiled and released recently.

Although a couple of ministers in Delhi Government have been jailed for their alleged involvement in serious corruption scandals, that punishment is not enough for them. Therefore, I request you to open these cases as described below through the Office of the Lokayukta immediately. Please do not delay this case because of bureaucratic hassles in your office.

Please study the detailed complaint given in the attached 16-page document.

Note: The 16-page complaint mentioned above is protected with a password. The law-enforcement agencies can contact me if they want the full report.

