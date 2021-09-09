Countdown Begins for UN Food Systems Summit 

A range of high-level experts will be available to discuss the importance of leveraging food systems to accelerate progress on all SDGs.

As part of the final countdown to the UN Food Systems Summit, which will take place on Thursday, September 23, each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be spotlighted daily to demonstrate how food systems play a defining role in achieving the SDGs by 2030.

A range of high-level experts will be available to discuss the importance of leveraging food systems to accelerate progress on all SDGs. This follows a two-year process of global engagement among governments, Indigenous Peoples, food producers, and youth, to unlock the power of food systems to transform the future for people and the planet.

The 17-day countdown to the Summit was launched on September 6, with each day dedicated to a different SDG on the Food Systems Summit’s channels, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and online.

The UN Food Systems Summit was announced by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on World Food Day last October as a part of the Decade of Action for delivery on the SDGs by 2030.

The aim of the Summit is to deliver progress on all 17 of the SDGs through a food systems approach, leveraging the interconnectedness of food systems to global challenges such as hunger, climate change, poverty and inequality.