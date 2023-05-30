Court Rejects Bail Plea of Liquor Scam Accused Manish Sisodia

By Rakesh Raman

The Delhi High Court today (May 30) rejected the bail application of Manish Sisodia, who is in Delhi’s Tihar jail for his alleged involvement in a massive liquor scandal in Delhi.

Sisodia belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and a former minister in the Kejriwal government. The court said that since Sisodia is an influential man, he can tamper with the evidence and influence the investigation if released on bail.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed his bail request and said that Sisodia’s colleagues in the AAP are already making false statements to influence the investigation.

The CBI added in its arguments that the AAP leaders are holding press conferences to mislead the public and make efforts to protect the accused Sisodia.

The court has been repeatedly rejecting the bail applications of Sisodia, as there is enough prima facie evidence that he was leading the criminal liquor enterprise to swindle hundreds of crores of rupees.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI for his interrogation in the liquor scam case in Delhi. In a statement released on February 26, CBI said that Sisodia was arrested because he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) – which investigates serious financial crimes – has also filed a money laundering case against Sisodia in the liquor scandal. Recently, another AAP leader Satyendar Jain tricked the Supreme Court to get bail in another money laundering case. Jain was in jail for about one year. Now, Sisodia is also expected to approach the Supreme Court.

It appears that the entire AAP is a gang of criminals, as Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues are allegedly involved in multiple corruption cases being probed by different investigating agencies.

These corruption cases include Delhi liquor scandal, school construction scam, money laundering cases, and misappropriation of huge public money by Kejriwal on his house renovation.

Along with Kejriwal, the other AAP politicians whose names appear in the investigating reports of the CBI and ED are Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Raghav Chadha.

It is expected that a woman politician in AAP who loudly spreads lies in the so-called press conferences attended by naive journalists will soon be called for interrogation by the law-enforcement agencies.

It is believed that Kejriwal will also be arrested, as the CBI had called him for questioning in April in the liquor scandal case. It will be a travesty of justice if Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues who are involved in crime and corruption cases are not jailed immediately.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also been publishing The Integrity Bulletin news magazine since 2018 to cover local and international corruption issues to engage with different stakeholders who are trying to combat corruption in the world.