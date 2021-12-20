Covid Conundrum Continues as Vaccination Programs Fail

Since most governments are corrupt, they are deliberately hiding the fact that the effect of vaccines (if any) is not permanent.

As of December 17, according to public data, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the world were 272 million and over 5.3 million people have died. It shows that the number of cases and deaths are still increasing rapidly because on November 30, the number of Covid cases in the world were 262 million and over 5.2 million people had died.

Also, on November 18, there were 255 million cases and 5.1 million deaths. Earlier, on November 1, the cases were 219 million with 4.5 million deaths. In other words, 53 million more cases were recorded since November and 800,000 people died in less than two months. The actual number of cases and deaths will be much larger if the authoritarian nations are asked to release real data truthfully.

The total number of vaccine doses given as of December 17 were 8.4 billion and people who are fully vaccinated are 3.6 billion, which is 46.7% of the world population. Most of the fully vaccinated people are in the developed parts of the world.

However, this data does not present the clear picture, as it does not reveal the number of people who have been infected after the vaccination and the number of people who got side effects or died after receiving the vaccine doses. The number of primary doses is also irrelevant because now the entire focus is on booster doses.

The data also does not inform us about the effect of vaccines on the new virus variants such as Omicron. Since the vaccination drives are terribly slow and haphazard, new virus variants will keep emerging while there is no vaccine for them. So, the virus in one form or another is going to persist. The infections and deaths are happening despite vaccination programs. The governments in different parts of the world are administering vaccines blindly and in a haste just to protect their political positions.

Since most governments are corrupt, they are deliberately hiding the fact that the effect of vaccines (if any) is not permanent. The effect of vaccines that were administered a few months ago is diminishing or has already ended. Therefore, the governments will have to start the entire vaccination programs again. The new programs may include primary doses or booster doses.

Since more than 50% of the world population has not been fully vaccinated, the ongoing vaccination programs will also continue. Consequently, the Covid vaccination has become a never-ending rigmarole.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.