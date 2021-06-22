Covid in India: Congress Document Highlights Negligence of Modi Govt

Although Congress, which does not have any political relevance in India, keeps offering its random suggestions on every issue, Modi and his government ignore such suggestions or ridicule them.

A defunct political party of India Congress released a white paper today (June 22) to highlight the negligence of the government of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The salient features of the document were discussed by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a virtual press conference. Rahul Gandhi – who is a Twitter aficionado – said that the reckless handling of the Covid crisis by the Modi government has caused hundreds of thousands of deaths in the country.

The Congress leader warned that the third wave of coronavirus is imminent and it will be worse than the previous waves. He urged the government to focus on vaccination without discussing the safety and efficacy of vaccines being used in India.

With a foreword from Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the white paper states that the Modi government ignored early warnings from experts as well as opposition leaders and allowed the infection to spread in the country.

Congress says that Modi kept asking people to perform superstitious acts such as banging on their kitchen utensils and lighting candles to combat Covid onslaught. But the Modi government could not properly communicate the risks from the virus.

The 150-page Congress document also discusses the abrupt lockdown announced by PM Modi, lack of transparency in the PM-CARES Fund, and promotion of unscientific remedies such as Coronil by Modi’s ministers.

Although Congress, which does not have any political relevance in India, keeps offering its random suggestions on every issue, Modi and his government ignore such suggestions or ridicule them.

Recently, Priyanka Gandhi – daughter of Sonia Gandhi and sister of Rahul Gandhi – had cursed Modi for the ongoing Covid-19 disaster in India. She is running a social media campaign with the hashtag #ZimmedarKaun (who is responsible) to hold Modi and his government accountable for their mishandling of the Covid situation in India.

The Gandhi family keeps sitting on Twitter idly and tweeting occasionally to blame Modi for every goof-up in the country. Since all Congress leaders prefer to stay cocooned in their homes, Congress has become a veritable Twitter party that has lost its credibility in the country.

People in other countries such as Belarus, Brazil, Hong Kong, Israel, Myanmar, Russia, and Thailand are protesting against their autocratic leaders on the streets despite coronavirus. Even in India, thousands of farmers have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi since November 2020. But the lethargic Gandhi family and other Congress workers keep sitting in their rooms to write useless tweets.

Congress – which is full of parasites – hopes that some miracle will happen to save people from the excesses of the Modi government. The dying party never strives to defeat Modi who has been ruling for the past over 7 years, and under the given circumstances he is expected to lead the country as PM for the next many years.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.