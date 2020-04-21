COVID India Seva Launched on Twitter for Indian Citizens

India’s Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, today launched the COVID India Seva, which provides an interactive platform to establish a direct channel of communication with millions of Indians amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This initiative is aimed at enabling transparent e-governance delivery in real-time and answering citizen queries swiftly, at scale, especially in crisis situations like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this service, according to a government communique, people can pose queries at @CovidIndiaSeva and get them responded to in almost real time.

Commenting on the announcement of the service, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, “As #IndiaFightsCorona with social distancing, we are happy to make a concerted online effort by adopting the Twitter Seva solution.”

Launched @CovidIndiaSeva to respond to citizens’ queries in real time ❗️ Experts will share authoritative public health information reg #COVIDー19 swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel for communication with citizens.

Post your queries!#CovidIndiaSeva @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/9dPKh9Qklc — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 21, 2020

The service works with a dashboard at the backend that helps process large volumes of tweets, converts them into resolvable tickets, and assigns them to the relevant authority for real-time resolution.

The communique adds that experts will share authoritative public health information swiftly at scale, helping to build a direct channel of communication with citizens.