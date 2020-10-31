Covid Response: KVIC Launches Muslin Fabric Masks for Diwali

Keeping in view the Diwali festival, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of India has launched a two-layered “Happy Diwali” printed face masks made of pure Muslin fabric, a cotton fabric handmade by traditional Khadi artisans of West Bengal.

The new face masks in snow white and red colors are supposed to give consumers the protection from coronavirus, which is spreading rapidly in India. According to KVIC, it has sold over 18 lakh (1.8 million) such face masks across the country in less than six months’ time.

“The double-layered Diwali face mask has a small price but great value. It is another effort of the KVIC to protect people from Covid pandemic while celebrating the festivals in style,” said KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The Diwali Muslin face masks are priced at Rs 75 a piece and are available for sale through the Khadi outlets in Delhi and online through KVIC’s e-portal.

Like the other variants of Khadi face masks, the Muslin face masks too are skin-friendly, washable, reusable, and bio-degradable. This face mask consists of two layers of pure white Muslin fabric.

According to KVIC, this fabric has been chosen for manufacturing as it helps retain moisture content inside, while providing an easy passage for the air to pass through. What makes these masks more special is the hand-spun and hand-woven cotton fabric that is extremely soft on skin and is comfortable for long-duration use.

KVIC says it will also launch Christmas and New Year special masks in the coming days.