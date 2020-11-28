Covid Response: NATO Supports Distance Learning for Defence Education

Personnel from NATO and partner countries held a first virtual meeting from 16 to 18 November in order to exchange best practices from professional military education institutions using online platforms.

Responding to the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) hosted the event with the aim to support the adaptation and development of professional military education to the new circumstances.

A total of 209 personnel from defence education institutions participated in a Covid-19 Defence Education Distance Learning Workshop and shared lessons learned since the start of the pandemic.

Participants from 111 professional military education schools from NATO and partner countries discussed best ways to adapt education from residential learning to distance learning. They also exchanged views about training and technology required to make distance-learning courses more effective.

The NATO Defence Education Enhancement Programme will schedule a follow-on conference in the coming months in order to develop a strategy in support of professional military education with online platforms, focusing on topics such as language and faculty training and adaptation of curricula and of testing and assessment modalities.

The NATO Programme helps participating partner countries to build, develop and reform military educational institutions through dialogue, cooperation and consultation between institutions and experts.

Currently there are 15 partner nations that participate in the Programme: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritania, the Republic of Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Serbia, Tunisia, and Ukraine.

Courtesy: NATO