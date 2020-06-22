Covid Situation Deteriorates in Delhi. Amit Shah Asks Kejriwal to Take New Containment Steps

Under the directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a Committee was constituted on June 14 under the Chairmanship of Dr. Vinod Paul to submit a report on Containment Strategy on Covid-19 for Delhi.

Dr. Paul’s report was placed before a meeting chaired by Amit Shah in Delhi on June 21. The meeting was attended by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, besides Dr. Paul, Union Home and Health and Family Welfare Secretaries and Chief Secretary, Delhi.

The main points of the Containment Strategy determined by Dr. Paul are as follows:

Revised demarcation of Containment Zones and a strict monitoring and control of activities in such zones.

Contact Tracing and Quarantining of Contacts of all infected persons, with the help of Aarogya Setu and Itihas App.

and Itihas App. Listing and monitoring of each household even outside Containment Zones, which will help in getting comprehensive information about Delhi.

Keep the Covid-19 positive cases in hospitals, Covid care centres, or home isolation. Proper functioning of Covid care centres and taking the help of voluntary organizations / NGOs in this regard.

Serological survey to be conducted in all of Delhi from June 27 to July 10, in which sample testing will be conducted of 20,000 persons. This will help in comprehensive assessment of the spread of infection in Delhi and will help draw up a comprehensive strategy.

As per the plan proposed by Dr. Paul, every district in Delhi will be linked to a major hospital, which will provide adequate help. The proposed report also includes a timeline for all of the above mentioned activities based on which the Delhi Government will finalize a plan by June 22.

The government has been advised to constitute district level teams by June 23 and issue revised demarcation of all Containment Zones by June 26. Moreover, hundred percent survey of Containment Zones will be done by June 30 and a comprehensive survey of the rest of Delhi will be done by July 6.

The Union Home Minister also directed the Delhi Government to conduct assessment in respect of every dead individual as regards how many days before death the person was brought to hospital and from where.

A special focus has to be given about whether the person was in home isolation and whether or not the person was brought to hospital at the right time. Every death has to be reported to the Government of India.

The Home Minister also said that all Covid-19 positive cases should be first referred to Covid centres and those who have adequate facilities at home and do not suffer from other comorbidities, can be allowed to stay in home isolation.

The Government of India shall also be informed of the number of people kept in home isolation. The Home Minister also advised that Delhi Government officials should take technical help for the revised demarcation of Containment Zones.

The Home Minister later thanked the committee headed by Dr. Paul and advised that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal implement the proposed strategy.

According to official figures, Delhi had 57,000 coronavirus cases as of June 22 and more than 2,100 people have died. If the Delhi Government did not reimpose a complete lockdown in the city, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to die, as there may be millions of infections in the July-September peak period.