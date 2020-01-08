CVC Claims Reduction in the Pendency of Vigilance Complaints

While corruption is increasing exponentially in India, the country’s top anti-corruption outfit Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) claims that there is reduction in the pendency of vigilance complaints.

Vigilance Commissioner Sharad Kumar, who is officiating as Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC), met minister Jitendra Singh in Delhi on Monday (January 6) and gave him an update about the current status of pendency and disposal of vigilance cases in the Commission.

Subsequently, in a statement, the government claimed that there has been a steep reduction in the pendency of vigilance complaints in the last few years under the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

The CVC informed the minister that the pendency of vigilance cases has come down from an average of 3,000 in the last three preceding years to 876 in 2019, of which 683 pertain to December 2019.

According to CVC, a large number of old pending cases of over 5 to 10 years’ duration were reviewed and most of the cases were disposed of, thereby drastically reducing pendency from 1,500 cases of the last three years to about 950 at the end of December 2019.

This is an absurd claim considering the fact that the CVC and the other so-called anti-corruption organizations including the Lokpal are working as inefficient government departments which dispose of complaints arbitrarily without resolving the corruption cases.

The real parameter to analyze the level of corruption will be to reveal the number of convictions as bureaucratic and political corruption has touched the extreme levels under the Modi government.

Strangely, the government does not reveal the number of prosecutions and convictions in corruption cases – which indicates that corruption is increasing dramatically in India.

Sharad Kumar also gave an update about the functioning of the Advisory Board on banking frauds, which was constituted in August 2019. The important purpose of the Board is to address fear psychosis of bank officials and to insulate honest decisions from investigation by probe agencies.

It is claimed that the recent achievements in the working of the Vigilance Commission include the launch of an online reporting mechanism for Chief Vigilance Officers of various Ministries / Departments / Organizations under the Commission.

The CVC claims that this new mechanism has enabled a more focused and timely review of vigilance and anti-corruption cases in various wings and departments of the Central government organizations. In addition, Preventive Vigilance booklet has been brought out with the objective to share the case studies on systematic initiatives and improvements.