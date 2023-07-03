CVC Editorial Inputs for Research Project on Corruption in India

As I need editorial inputs from CVC for this research report on corruption in India, I request you to send me your response on the following queries.

To July 2, 2023

The Central Vigilance Commissioner

Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)

Satarkta Bhavan , Block-A, GPO Complex , INA

New Delhi 110 023

Dear Sir,

I am a national award-winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi. As an anti-corruption activist, I publish The Integrity Bulletin news magazine, which covers local and international corruption news and issues. I am in the process of compiling a comprehensive report – under the title India Corruption Research Report 2023 (ICRR 2023) – on diverse aspects of corruption in India. The report ICRR 2023 will be the second annual report while the first report ICRR 2022 was released in October 2022. [ You can click here to download and read ICRR 2022. ]

As I need editorial inputs from CVC for this research report on corruption in India, I request you to send me your response on the following queries.

How does CVC define corruption? What process does CVC follow to receive, investigate, and resolve corruption complaints? How many corruption complaints did CVC receive and resolve in 2022? How many convictions (including imprisonment) of culprits did CVC ensure in the corruption cases it handled in the past 3 years: 2020-2022? Give details? What mechanism does CVC follow to take action against the chief vigilance officers (CVOs) in states who do not perform their duties honestly? How does CVC treat corruption cases – such as the alleged collusion of prime minister Narendra Modi with oligarch Gautam Adani (Modi-Adani collusion case), Rafale scam, PM-CARES Fund case, etc. – which are in the public domain but have not been thoroughly investigated? How does CVC educate its staff on the evolving corruption concepts so that they could handle, investigate, and prosecute corruption cases efficiently? You can add any other point from your side to explain the performance of your office.

You may please send me your response on the above queries on or before July 10, 2023. You can click here to know the details of the project.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

WhatsApp / Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email