DDA Stops Illegal FAR Construction at DPS CGHS Dwarka

Crime and Corruption Cases of the Management Committee (MC) of DPS CGHS, Sector 4, Dwarka, New Delhi 110078

February 2, 2021

The FAR construction that was stopped by DDA about 6 months ago at DPS CGHS has been permanently stopped in the Society after the court order.

By Rakesh Raman

While the MC members of DPS CGHS are already facing a number of investigations into their criminal activities, they have received another blow as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has stopped floor area ratio (FAR) construction in the Society building.

Since extreme human rights and environmental rights violations are being committed by MC members during the FAR construction, as a journalist and environmental activist I had filed a complaint in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India.

I have stated that the extended construction in occupied cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) under the government’s dubious FAR scheme is a criminal activity. It is being done by the corrupt MC members with support from the builders’ mafia and corrupt government officials.

As FAR construction breaks many extant laws, it is a totally illegal activity. You can stop FAR construction in your housing society by complaining to the government authorities such as DDA and Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS). But you should avoid going to the court to get FAR construction stopped in your housing society because most lawyers are unprofessional and dishonest and courts work in an unpredictable manner.

[ You can click here to watch a related video. ]

CASE TO STOP FAR CONSTRUCTION

In response to the case filed by me, the NHRC issued directions to the Chief Secretary of Delhi Government to take action in this case. Under NHRC directions, the Home (Police-II) Department of Delhi Government issued notice dated 27.07.2020 to Vice Chairman, DDA, regarding illegal FAR construction activities in Delhi’s group housing societies.

I had also mentioned in my case that illegal FAR construction and illegal building repairs are happening at DPS CGHS. The DDA took immediate action and the FAR construction at DPS CGHS was stopped by the DDA about 6 months ago.

Since the corrupt DPS CGHS MC members are extorting money from members for illegal construction and illegal repairs, they went to the Delhi High Court against DDA’s prohibitory order that had asked the DPS CGHS MC to stop construction in the building.

In the court case, DDA argued that the FAR construction at DPS CGHS is illegal. With its order dated 27.01.2021, the Delhi High Court dismissed the petition of DPS CGHS MC.

Thus the FAR construction that was stopped by DDA about 6 months ago has been permanently stopped in the Society after the court order.

There are chances that the corrupt DPS CGHS MC members will still ask members to pay them money under the pretext that they will get the illegal construction resumed. But I am keeping a close watch on their criminal activities so that they could be soon arrested and punished.

Meanwhile, I have filed a new application to get the scope of an ongoing investigation into financial and other irregularities at DPS CGHS expanded. The Court of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government has appointed the District Magistrate of North East Delhi as the Inspection Officer to investigate the extent of financial irregularities and other crimes at DPS CGHS.

According to the RCS Court order issued under section 61 of the DCS Act, the investigation will cover a number of crime areas including water tanker fraud, illegal car parking, underhand deals with external vendors, irregularities in the FAR extension / repairs work in the Society, and overall misappropriation of Society funds by the DPS CGHS MC.

In the ongoing prosecution process, the RCS office has sent a reminder notice dated 27.01.2021 to the President / Secretary of DPS CGHS to send their response to the new case that I have filed to report about the crimes of DPS CGHS MC members and their accomplices.

Now, I am urging the authorities to get the DPS CGHS building restored to its original state after demolishing the illegal FAR construction that has already happened. The building demolition and restoration expenses will be paid by the DPS CGHS MC members and their accomplices.

MAIN ACCUSED IN THE DPS CGHS CASE

The main accused in this case are the DPS CGHS MC members, their supporters in construction crimes, and the construction companies which are responsible for FAR construction. The names of the accused are:

MC Members – Neeraj Kumar Vaish, M.N. Sampathkumar, R. Balasubramanian, Ms. Leela Swami, Sandeep Taneja, Manguram Tyagi, and Ms. Naseem Afshaque.

Members in Construction Crimes: Dilip Rozekar, M.M.Shukla, C.B. Swami, Pranav Kulshreshtha, Ravinder Sharma, O.P. Khanduja, Manish Bisht, Kaushik Banerjee, Narender Kumar, L.S. Thakur, Gaurav Sood, Sunil Bansal, Dr. Alok Varshney, Vineet Dua, Kashmera Randhawa, and Vikas Sharma.

Construction Companies: Vivek & Arti Architects, Om Star Constructions, Design N Design Architects, Team Professional Consultant, and others.

Their addresses have been given to the law-enforcement agencies. If an accused person dies during the prosecution, his/her legal heir will be liable and face the legal consequences.

Threats to Me: In order to intimidate and silence me, the accused DPS CGHS MC members and their accomplices are sending multiple threats to me. These include false police complaints against me, threats of physical harm to me, expulsion notices, legal notices, and slanderous attacks on my social as well as professional status.

But I am not deterred and I will keep fighting truthfully against their crimes and corruption to get the culprits arrested and imprisoned.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.