Deadly Vaccines: U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Biden Vaccine Mandate Cases

Governments are allocating trillions of dollars for vaccines and recovery from coronavirus without knowing the true nature of the virus and efficacy of vaccines.

By Rakesh Raman

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to adjudicate disputes over the Biden Administration’s nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

The Court announced on December 22 that it will hear oral arguments challenging both Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with over 100 employees and for healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding. The hearing has been scheduled to take place on January 7, while the court has deferred its decision on the imposition of administration’s vaccine rules.

A number of business groups, religious entities, and 27 U.S. states have urged the Supreme Court to block the Biden Administration’s nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers around 80 million American workers. The petitioners ask the conservative-majority court to put on hold a decision by an appeals court to allow the mandate to take effect.

While the Biden Administration knows that the vaccines could not protect people from the Covid-19 and its new variants, now even the vaccinated people are being recklessly asked to take booster shots, making vaccination a never-ending requirement for people.

Biden’s autocratic vaccination order includes a plan to force businesses of over 100 people to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly. Obviously, Republicans are perturbed. They are ready to challenge Biden’s plan in the court and in public rallies.

In September 2021, conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus denounced Biden’s vaccination plan, calling it an autocratic decision to interfere in people’s lives. “President Biden’s invasive and unAmerican vaccine mandate is another attempt by the Biden Regime to expand its control over Americans’ daily lives. House Freedom Caucus opposes Biden’s tyrannical vaccine mandate,” it was tweeted in a statement.

Without substantiating the benefits of vaccines, Biden keeps cursing those who are hesitant to get vaccinated. As he has failed completely to control the coronavirus calamity, he is trying to find excuses to hide his own failures.

Biden wants people to believe that coronavirus is spreading in the country because of people’s reluctance to get vaccinated instead of the failure of his administration. With over 50 million Covid-19 cases and more than 800,000 deaths as of December 24, the U.S. continues to be the worst affected country despite Biden’s claims that he has mostly contained the contagion.

Now Biden is blaming the U.S. citizens who are hesitant to get vaccinated because of reported cases of side effects and deaths after vaccination. While the Biden administration is virtually forcing people to get vaccinated, its own drug regulators are warning of serious health complications of vaccines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in July last year revisions to the vaccine recipient and vaccination provider fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Covid-19 vaccine to include information pertaining to an observed increased risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) following vaccination.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness, or in the most severe cases, paralysis.

Last month (December 2021), a panel of US experts voted unanimously to recommend the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson’s, which has been linked to deadly side effects. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 57 J&J patients have developed a rare blood clot disorder. Nine people are known so far to have died: seven women and two men. A total of 16 million U.S. residents have received the single-dose J&J vaccine.

Obviously, people are scared to get vaccinated because of the lethal effects of Covid vaccines. But the Biden Administration is forcing people to accept vaccines that can harm their bodies. The imposition of vaccine mandates violates the bodily integrity of the people who are being forced to take vaccines.

Bodily integrity means the inviolability of the physical body and it allows personal autonomy, self-ownership, and self-determination of human beings over their own bodies. The violation of the bodily integrity of another person is regarded as an unethical infringement, intrusive, and a possible criminal act, and therefore it amounts to human rights violation.

Thus, according to bodily integrity rules, it is an offence to force people to accept Covid-19 tests and vaccines. The authorities are supposed to take an explicit consent from the people before giving them Covid-19 tests or vaccines.

According to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom (UK), consent to treatment means a person must give permission before they receive any type of medical treatment, test, or examination. This must be done on the basis of an explanation by a clinician.

Consent from a patient is needed regardless of the procedure, whether it’s a physical examination, organ donation, or something else. The NHS says that the principle of consent is an important part of medical ethics and international human rights law.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) states that bodily autonomy (or bodily integrity) is about the right to make decisions over one’s own life and future. It is about being empowered to make informed choices. These are universal values. Governments everywhere have committed, in a variety of international agreements, to protecting autonomy. Respect for bodily autonomy is a core tenet of international medical ethics.

UNFPA advises that we must not overlook the incredible efforts to secure bodily autonomy being led by advocates all over the world. Not only is bodily autonomy a human right, it is the foundation upon which other human rights are built.

The cases of deaths and adverse effects after vaccination are increasing because these are untested vaccines released in a haste on experimental basis under the emergency use authorization (EUA). Many people are hesitant to get vaccinated because of the confusion around the role of vaccines.

Biden’s impulsive decisions are largely based on the conjectural advice of Dr Anthony S. Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Biden Administration. Fauci keeps giving ordinary advice like wearing and not wearing masks, social distancing, lockdowns, etc. During the pandemic period he could hardly give any expert advice while the virus kept wreaking havoc around the world.

Since vaccines are not effective, Biden has warned that the Omicron variant of coronavirus will spread rapidly in the U.S. and urged Americans to get vaccinated or take the booster dose. Although Biden is preaching about vaccination and booster doses, there is hardly any scientific evidence to suggest that the available vaccines are effective to save people from emerging variants such as Omicron.

Today, governments are allocating trillions of dollars for vaccines and recovery from coronavirus without knowing the true nature of the virus and efficacy of vaccines. Reports of new virus variants are also coming – which suggest that the virus will keep lingering in one form or another for many more years and governments will earmark more money to deal with the new variants.

But there is no transparency in Covid spending – which means the governments will keep showing Covid expenditure in their budgets without properly auditing the Covid-related accounts. Obviously, it is in the interest of WHO bureaucrats and other corrupt world leaders to hush up the findings of the investigation into the origin and purpose of coronavirus.

Biden is part of this nefarious clique which is misleading the world by spreading lies or half truths about the Covid-19 calamity and commerce in order to exercise more control over people and their personal lives.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.