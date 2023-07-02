Defeat Biden Campaign: Purpose of the Campaign

Defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Defeat Biden Campaign

Purpose of the Campaign

Since the U.S. President Joe Biden has no respect for democracy and human rights, he must be defeated in the 2024 presidential election.

My name is Rakesh Raman. I am a national award winning journalist and founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation in New Delhi, India.

I am a victim of Biden’s felonious acts, as he is colluding with the despotic Indian regime led by prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi to harm over one billion Indians.

I accuse Biden of interference in the Indian political affairs with the evil motive to influence the Indian elections so that Modi and his political outfit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win particularly the Lok Sabha election of 2024.

As a result of Biden’s support to the authoritarian Modi regime, Indians – including me – are facing threats and persecution everyday. I have been facing constant threats including death threats for my editorial and anti-corruption work.

The Paris-based international organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) that defends freedom of journalists has reported about my case and urged the Indian government to save me from threats and persecution. However, I am still experiencing intimidation because of the negligence of police and other government departments.

And Biden’s criminal collusion with the Modi regime is the main factor of increasing corruption and human rights violations in India. The Modi regime flaunts Biden’s sycophancy for Modi as a certificate of appreciation for the Modi’s regime’s criminality.

Biden’s ostensible infatuation with Modi has a direct impact on the political system and elections in India to favour Modi and BJP unscrupulously and thus Biden violates the rights of nearly 1.4 billion Indians.

Therefore, I have launched the Defeat Biden campaign to inform the U.S. voters and the world community about Biden’s support for the authoritarian Modi regime so that he could be defeated in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

