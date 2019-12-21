Delhi Election: Kejriwal Releases Misleading Slogan अच्छे बीते 5 साल, लगे रहो केजरीवाल

As Kejriwal has been telling lies about his government’s performance during the past 5 years, it has released a misleading slogan for its new campaign.

By Rakesh Raman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accelerated its campaign for the 2020 Assembly election in Delhi.

As Kejriwal has been telling lies about his government’s performance during the past 5 years, it has released a misleading slogan for its new campaign. It says: “अच्छे बीते 5 साल, लगे रहो केजरीवाल” which means “the past 5 years were good, keep working Kejriwal.”

Keeping in view Kejriwal’s pathetic work on all fronts, this is an absurd slogan. In fact, the slogans should be:

भ्रष्टाचार में बीते 5 साल

अब चले जाओ केजरीवाल

प्रदूषण में बीते 5 साल

अब चले जाओ केजरीवाल

बीमारी में बीते 5 साल

अब चले जाओ केजरीवाल

अनपढ़ता में बीते 5 साल

अब चले जाओ केजरीवाल

अराजकता में बीते 5 साल

अब चले जाओ केजरीवाल

तुम्हारे कुशासन में बीते 5 साल

अब चले जाओ केजरीवाल

तुमने किया है लोगों का बुरा हाल

अब कभी न आना केजरीवाल

Kejriwal government has completely ruined the city-state in the past 5 years of its rule. Although the administrative and political collapse is visible in all parts of India, Delhi is particularly witnessing a hazardous situation where it has become almost impossible to live.

Today, Delhi is buried under lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit. The politicians and bureaucrats have reduced the city-state of almost 30 million people to a veritable hell where all living creatures – humans and animals alike – are just waiting for their extinction.

[ Download and Read: Delhi Disaster Report 2019 ]

While AAP expects to win the Delhi election again, it will be a defeat for the people of Delhi if they elected Kejriwal and AAP in the Assembly election.

Today we launch @AamAadmiParty‘s campaign for 2020 elections for Delhi Assembly, a slogan people of Delhi have been shouting in every jansabha – अच्छे बीते 5 साल #LageRahoKejriwal pic.twitter.com/KKgTviVb4d — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 20, 2019

PM Modi’s party BJP had won only 3 Assembly seats in 2015. However, keeping in view its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP is poised to win the Delhi Assembly election comfortably.

Thanks largely to the electronic voting machines (EVMs), which always prefer BJP, Modi’s party won all the 7 Lok Sabha seats. The extinction of Congress and AAP’s failures will also help BJP win.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP got 56.56% votes, followed by Congress (22.51%), and AAP (18.11%). Also, BJP’s Lok Sabha election performance shows that the party theoretically won at 65 of the 70 Assembly seats. Although Congress is a dead party, it managed to win at 5 Assembly seats while AAP lost at all in the just concluded election.

[ Also Read: Failure Of Congress And The Road Ahead ]

However, BJP’s victory in the 2020 Assembly election is not going to change the misfortune of Delhi residents who are living in miserable conditions. Today, there is hardly any local BJP leader who is intellectually competent to handle diverse problems of Delhi.

The government through the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) – which is among the most corrupt government departments of India – is working on the preparation of Master Plan Delhi-2041 (MPD-2041) with the aim to create a habitable infrastructure in Delhi.

However, the plan will never be implemented because of extreme bureaucratic and political corruption in Delhi. The people of Delhi, therefore, will keep existing in inhuman conditions.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.