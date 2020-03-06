Delhi Govt: Cooperative Minister or Corruption Minister?

To

Mr. Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister

Delhi

March 3, 2020

Dear Mr. Kejriwal,

Today, millions of people who live in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) are suffering because of extreme corruption at the office of the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government. The fraudulently elected managing committees (MCs) of housing societies are conniving with the corrupt RCS officials to terrorize the residents and extort money while the annual corruption money runs into crores of rupees.

Although this is the sole responsibility of your Cooperative Minister Mr. Rajendra Pal Gautam (pictured; photo: AAP) to stop corruption at the RCS office, he has completely failed to do so. As the corruption at the RCS office and housing societies is increasing exponentially, it shows your minister’s complicity in the corruption crime.

Therefore, you are urged to immediately remove the Cooperative Minister Mr. Rajendra Pal Gautam from his position and appoint an honest person at this position so that the corruption at the RCS office as well as the housing societies could be stopped.

As I run a community-driven anti-corruption social service “Clean House” to report about corruption cases in the cooperative group housing societies (CGHS), I have observed that the RCS officials and MC members of CGHS have formed criminal gangs and operating as dacoits under the unscrupulous protection of your government.

Now, it appears that the cooperative minister has become corruption minister.

Recently, in order to weed out this corruption, I had also sent you the draft DELHI HOUSING SOCIETIES (DHS) BILL, 2020 to replace the existing DCS Act which is promoting corruption. But you have simply ignored it – which shows that you are not willing to tackle corruption in your government.

However, I once again request you to remove the Cooperative Minister and implement the new law for housing societies so that Delhi residents could be saved from the monsters of corruption.

The draft DHS Bill is attached again with this email for your ready reference. I expect you to take the right decision immediately – as soon as you receive this email.

