Delhi Govt Plans to Collect Real-Time Pollution Data

In order to analyze the sources of air pollution in India’s capital New Delhi, the Delhi Government has planned to collect real-time pollution data in Delhi. A 23-month long study will be conducted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and IIT-Kanpur to know the factors behind pollution and suggest steps to control it. 

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the study was signed by the Delhi Government and IIT Kanpur on October 22. “Delhi Pollution Control Committee signs MoU with IIT Kanpur for forecasting real-time apportionment of pollutants for 23 months. This is the first such endeavor to understand sources of pollution in real-time,” said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. 

The study project is titled “Real-Time Source Apportionment and Forecasting for Advance Air Pollution Management in Delhi.” During the study, a weekly, monthly, and seasonal interpretation of air quality will take place, along with acquiring additional knowledge of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), molecular markers, and secondary organic and inorganic aerosols. 

Also, the monitoring of nitrous oxide (NOx), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ozone, elemental carbon, organic carbon, other organic compounds, and a multi-pollutant assessment of Benzene, Toluene and Xylene (BTX) will take place.

Gopal Rai said that a campaign will be organized on October 28 and 29 to sensitize the people of Delhi so they can help reduce pollution in the national capital.

