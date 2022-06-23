Delhi LG Suspends Bureaucrats in Kejriwal Govt for Corruption

By RMN News Service

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday (June 22) ordered the suspension of the deputy secretary in Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal’s office and two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) over corruption charges.

The suspension orders of these officials come close on the heels of LG’s approval to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe allegations of financial irregularities by the Kejriwal government in the construction of temporary hospitals in Delhi.

It is alleged that the Kejriwal government is involved in the corruption case involving Rs. 1,256 crore for the construction of these hospitals in the national capital.

According to an NDTV report of today (June 23), Prakash Chandra Thakur posted as deputy secretary in the CM office, Vasant Vihar SDM Harshit Jain, and Vivek Vihar SDM Devender Sharma were suspended and disciplinary proceedings were ordered against them.

Earlier, on June 20, LG Saxena had also suspended two assistant engineers of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after finding lapses in the construction of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats in Kalkaji Extension.

Although LG Saxena has suspended these junior bureaucrats, he needs to weed out massive corruption from the Kejriwal government which is full of corrupt officials.

If you properly investigate the corruption of just two offices – Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS) of Delhi Government – you will find that there is a huge crowd of officials who are brazenly corrupt.

In fact, if you have to imprison just the corrupt DDA and RCS officials, their number would be so large that you will have to build a separate jail for them.