Delhi LG to Court: Stop AAP from Making Defamatory Allegations

By Rakesh Raman

The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court seeking an interim injunction against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

In his petition, Saxena asks the court to restrain AAP and its members from issuing public statements pertaining to allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.

According to a September 22 report in The Indian Express, the court reserved the orders in the application for the interim injunction after hearing both the parties.

Earlier on August 31, Vinai Saxena had said he will take legal action against AAP politicians who have been repeatedly making “highly defamatory and false” corruption allegations against him.

Now, according to The Indian Express, he has filed a defamation suit against the AAP and its members Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Jasmine Shah, and Sanjay Singh.

The AAP has accused Saxena of corruption and demanded his resignation and arrest. In a series of media interactions on August 29, AAP alleged that after the demonetization announcement in 2016, Saxena tried to launder Rs 1,400 crore as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). However, the AAP leaders could not give any evidence of corruption by Saxena.

The AAP leaders – who are embroiled in serious cases of corruption including the liquor mafia case and school construction scam of hundreds of crores of rupees – have asked for an investigation of LG Saxena.

With a Twitter hashtag #LG_Saxena_Chor_Hai (LG Saxena is a thief), AAP politicians – who are trying to divert attention from their own corruption investigations – allege that Saxena forced two KVIC employees to change banned currency notes during the demonetization exercise.

However, Saxena refuted the AAP allegations and said that Kejriwal runs a shoot and scoot party to blame others without any evidence and Kejriwal apologises when faced with legal action.

An LG office statement of August 31 asserted that Saxena has taken a serious view of these false and defamatory allegations made by AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them.

Meanwhile, a number of protesters organized a demonstration on September 21 at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar protest site to demand the resignations of Kejriwal and deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The protesters – who belonged to the farmers’ union of Delhi BJP – allege that Kejriwal and Sisodia are involved in a multi-crore rupees liquor scandal which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

