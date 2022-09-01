Delhi LG Urged to Probe AAP Claims of MLA Shopping by BJP

By RMN News Service

All the seven Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi have formally urged Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena to investigate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims of the purchase of AAP Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The AAP had alleged on August 25 that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were approached by the BJP with the aim to buy them at the rate of Rs. 20 crore per piece to overthrow the AAP government in Delhi.

However, despite multiple attempts by the media and opposition parties, the AAP leaders could never give any evidence of the MLA acquisition attempt by BJP.

In a press conference held today (August 31), BJP lawmakers refuted the AAP assertions and requested LG Saxena to order an inquiry into the allegations made by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia against BJP.

It is being observed that Delhi CM Kejriwal and his junior Sisodia have gone berserk as the AAP leaders are facing multiple corruption investigations related to Delhi liquor scam and classroom construction scandal in the city-state.

Since AAP politicians are not able to face the investigations truthfully, they are evading questions related to their alleged scandals and throwing unsubstantiated allegations on others.

The Delhi unit of BJP held a massive protest on August 26 in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Sisodia who is allegedly involved in the huge liquor scam.

After raiding Sisodia’s house on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case.

Sisodia – who is an accomplice of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Kejriwal – faces serious allegations of corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts in the liquor scam case.

Earlier, the BJP protesters holding marches in different areas of the city shouted slogans such as “गली-गली में शोर है, मनीष सिसोदिया चोर है !” Or it is known in every street that Manish Sisodia is a thief.

Another opposition party Congress in Delhi is almost silent on Sisodia’s case and not holding any street demonstrations to demand his removal from the government. Congress, which mainly operates from Twitter, writes some random tweets to talk about the liquor scam in which Sisodia is facing serious allegations. But the old and obsolete party is not protesting aggressively.