The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a protest on August 26, 2022 in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia who is allegedly involved in a huge liquor scam. Photo: BJP
Asia Pacific Latest World 

Delhi LG Urged to Probe AAP Claims of MLA Shopping by BJP

RMN News , , ,

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a protest on August 26, 2022 in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia who is allegedly involved in a huge liquor scam. Photo: BJP
The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a protest on August 26, 2022 in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia who is allegedly involved in a huge liquor scam. Photo: BJP

By RMN News Service

All the seven Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi have formally urged Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena to investigate the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims of the purchase of AAP Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The AAP had alleged on August 25 that 40 of its Delhi MLAs were approached by the BJP with the aim to buy them at the rate of Rs. 20 crore per piece to overthrow the AAP government in Delhi.

However, despite multiple attempts by the media and opposition parties, the AAP leaders could never give any evidence of the MLA acquisition attempt by BJP.

[ After Delhi, Kejriwal’s AAP Reportedly Involved in Punjab Liquor Scam ]

In a press conference held today (August 31), BJP lawmakers refuted the AAP assertions and requested LG Saxena to order an inquiry into the allegations made by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia against BJP.

It is being observed that Delhi CM Kejriwal and his junior Sisodia have gone berserk as the AAP leaders are facing multiple corruption investigations related to Delhi liquor scam and classroom construction scandal in the city-state.

Since AAP politicians are not able to face the investigations truthfully, they are evading questions related to their alleged scandals and throwing unsubstantiated allegations on others.

[ Also Read: Kejriwal Uses NYT Article to Obfuscate CBI Raids on Sisodia’s Home ]

The Delhi unit of BJP held a massive protest on August 26 in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Sisodia who is allegedly involved in the huge liquor scam.

After raiding Sisodia’s house on August 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR in which Sisodia’s name is at the top of a list of 15 accused in this case. 

Sisodia – who is an accomplice of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal and member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Kejriwal – faces serious allegations of  corruption, criminal conspiracy, and falsification of government accounts in the liquor scam case.

[ Also Read: Why Manish Sisodia Must Be Arrested and Interrogated ]

Earlier, the BJP protesters holding marches in different areas of the city shouted slogans such as “गली-गली में शोर है, मनीष सिसोदिया चोर है !” Or it is known in every street that Manish Sisodia is a thief. 

Another opposition party Congress in Delhi is almost silent on Sisodia’s case and not holding any street demonstrations to demand his removal from the government. Congress, which mainly operates from Twitter, writes some random tweets to talk about the liquor scam in which Sisodia is facing serious allegations. But the old and obsolete party is not protesting aggressively.

Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism

In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.

RMN News

Rakesh Raman

You May Also Like

The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holding a protest on August 26, 2022 in front of the Delhi Assembly to demand the resignation of Delhi Government minister Manish Sisodia who is allegedly involved in a huge liquor scam. Photo: BJP

BJP Protests for the Removal of “Corrupt” Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia

RMN News Comments Off on BJP Protests for the Removal of “Corrupt” Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia
Aam Aadmi Party

Surprisingly, Aam Aadmi Party Prefers Clean Politics

RMN News Comments Off on Surprisingly, Aam Aadmi Party Prefers Clean Politics
A homeless man sleeping on a road in Delhi. Political and bureaucratic corruption is the main cause of poverty, pollution, sickness, and hunger in India. Photo: Rakesh Raman / RMN News Service

BJP Blames Kejriwal for Deaths of Homeless on Delhi Roads

RMN News Comments Off on BJP Blames Kejriwal for Deaths of Homeless on Delhi Roads