Delhi LG Urged to Suspend IAS Officers Facing Corruption Investigations

Delhi LG Urged to Suspend IAS Officers Facing Corruption Investigation

In response to the complaints filed by me, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has sent this case of bureaucratic corruption in Delhi to the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, for investigation.

Now, I have sent a representation to the authorities in this case related to crime and corruption in Delhi’s cooperative group housing societies. You can read the abridged version of the representation which is given below and help me combat this crime in Delhi.

By Rakesh Raman

To July 8, 2022

Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena

Lieutenant Governor (LG)

Delhi Government, Delhi

Copy for Urgent Action to:

Dr. Jitendra Singh

Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions

Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) / Prime Minister Office (PMO)

Government of India, North Block, New Delhi 110 001

Mr. Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, New Delhi

Mr. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, New Delhi

Chairman, Lokpal of India, New Delhi

Central Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), New Delhi

Subject: Suspension of Services and Prosecution of Delhi IAS Officers Facing Corruption Investigations at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Cabinet Secretariat, and MHA, Government of India

Complaint by: Rakesh Raman

Dear Mr. Vinai Kumar Saxena and Other Authorities,

I am a national award-winning journalist and anti-corruption activist. My profile details are given below. This is to inform you that in response to the complaints filed by me, a few Delhi Government bureaucrats (whose names are given below) are facing corruption investigations at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Cabinet Secretariat, and MHA, Government of India.

These bureaucrats are operating as part of a citywide crime and corruption racket – termed as Widehouse Corruption Scandal – which is being run in Delhi by local criminals in connivance with crooked politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, complicit police officials, dishonest members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia.

While more than 20 top government bureaucrats, police officials, and members of the judiciary are involved in this criminal enterprise, at this stage some of them are facing investigations for their corrupt practices.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, with its Office Memorandum dated 28th June 2022 has urged the Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, to investigate the corruption cases of the following IAS officers through the Group of Secretaries constituted in terms of DOP&T OM No. 104/100/2009-AVD-I dated 14.01.2010. [ See Exhibit 1 given below. ]

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, acts as a government watchdog to monitor and control the conduct of senior officers – particularly the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers who face corruption allegations.

According to the DoPT Office Memorandum, the names of the IAS officers who are facing corruption investigations are given below:

Mr. Anurag Jain. IAS (MP: 1989), former Vice Chairman, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and currently Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Mr. Tarun Kapoor, IAS (HP: 1987), former Vice Chairman, DDA, and Retd., Secretary M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas

Mr. Pankaj Kumar, IAS (AGMUT:2012), District Magistrate (North-East) Delhi

Mr. Devinder Singh, IAS (AGMUT:2003). former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Devesh Singh, IAS (AGMUT: 2008), Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Mr. Manish Kumar Gupta, IAS (AGMUT: 1991), Vice Chairman, DDA

Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, IAS (AGMUT:1994), former Chairman, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi

Mr. Virendra Kumar, IAS (AGMUT: 2005), former Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), Delhi Government

Ms. Garima Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:2004), former Secretary (Cooperation), Delhi Government

Mr. Tanmay Kumar, IAS (RJ: 1993), Additional Secretary, M/o Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Although these IAS officers have come in the law-enforcement dragnet, their accomplices such as junior government officers at Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS), police officers, local criminals in housing societies, and builders’ mafia members have not yet been caught.

Widehouse Corruption Scandal: The Widehouse Scandal report that I have recently compiled details the modus operandi of senior government officials and their accomplices in builders’ mafia who have been running the crime network in Delhi. The report also reveals names of about 40 government functionaries, politicians, police officers, members of judiciary, and builders’ mafia companies involved in this crime racket of an estimated thousands of crores of rupees.

Appeal: In order to stop corruption in Delhi, these officials and their accomplices must be jailed as early as possible because their presence in the public poses a serious threat to the citizens who want to live in a corruption-free environment.

REQUEST FOR ACTION

While I request you to thoroughly study the entire document including the blue-hyperlinked files, you are requested to take the following action:

1. Suspend the services of all the government bureaucrats / IAS officers whose names are mentioned above and who are in service to keep the investigation and prosecution process fair and transparent.

2. Start a formal investigation and prosecution against the accused officials (retired as well as working) who are named in my complaints so that their conviction and imprisonment could be accelerated.

3. Take parawise responses to the respective complaints that I have filed against the accused officials instead of allowing them to get away with their crimes by writing brief, misleading responses. And allow me to file the rejoinders for starting their trial. Hold the entire investigation and prosecution process in a formal, transparent manner.

4. Allow me to participate in the investigation hearings so that I could ask the accused officials the relevant questions including their collusion with the criminals / builders’ mafia.

5. Put all the case details on Delhi Government website and live-stream the investigation hearings with the accused officials.

6. Do not discard this complaint because of archaic bureaucratic reasons.

If you do not take action as requested above against these officials, you will be providing impunity to them so that they could commit more crimes blatantly.

While this is your responsibility as the Lt. Governor (LG) or administrative head of Delhi to weed out corruption, you are requested to take immediate action (preferably within 7 days of receiving this communication) as stated above and keep me informed at every step of the investigation and prosecution process.

Threats to Me: As a journalist and anti-corruption activist, I have been receiving multiple threats including death threats from the criminals who want to suppress my voice. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India had directed the Delhi Police to take action so that I could be protected.

The NHRC issued its latest notice on June 11, 2021 with the direction to the Commissioner of Delhi Police to investigate the matter and file its report. After receiving a perfunctory and false report from the corrupt police officials, the NHRC closed the case and never took action against the police or the culprits. I have again approached NHRC and other international authorities with the request to take action in order to protect me and my rights.

Note: Since this is a digital document, please click the blue hyperlinks to download and study additional documents to understand various aspects of the case.

Availability: I will be available for online / virtual meetings to explain different aspects of the case to law-enforcement authorities and anti-corruption agencies.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

He also runs the “Clean House” anti-corruption service which works like a community court to report about crime and corruption happening in Delhi’s group housing societies.

Contact

Rakesh Raman

Editor, RMN News Service [ Website ]

Founder, RMN Foundation [ Website ]

463, DPS Apts., Plot No. 16, Sector 4

Dwarka, Phase I, New Delhi 110 078, India

Mobile: 9810319059 | Contact by Email