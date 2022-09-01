Delhi LG Vinai Saxena to Sue AAP Politicians for Defamation

By RMN News Service

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Saxena today (August 31) said he will take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politicians, including MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, who have been repeatedly making “highly defamatory and false” corruption allegations against him.

The AAP of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal has accused Saxena of corruption and demanded his resignation and arrest. In a series of media interactions on August 29, AAP alleged that after the demonetization announcement in 2016 Saxena tried to launder Rs. 22 lakh as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The AAP – which is embroiled in serious cases of corruption including the liquor mafia case and school construction scam of hundreds of crores of rupees – has asked for an investigation of LG Saxena.

With a Twitter hashtag #LG_Saxena_Chor_Hai (LG Saxena is a thief), AAP politicians – who are trying to divert attention from their own corruption investigations – allege that Saxena forced two KVIC employees to change banned currency notes during the demonetization exercise.

However, Saxena refuted the AAP allegations and said that Kejriwal runs a shoot and scoot party to blame others without any evidence and Kejriwal apologises when faced with legal action.

An LG office statement of today (August 31) stated that Saxena has taken a serious view of these false and defamatory allegations made by AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them.