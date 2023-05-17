Delhi MLA Seeks Special Assembly Session to Discuss Kejriwal’s House Renovation Case

Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an investigation into the reported Rs. 45 crore misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal on the renovation of his house.

By RMN News Service

A Delhi BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar has written to Delhi Assembly Speaker Ramnivas Goyal to convene a special session to discuss the controversial house renovation case of chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal.

In his letter to the Speaker posted on Twitter on May 16, Mahawar said that Kejriwal has spent over Rs. 45 crore of public money on his house without following a proper tendering process which has led to enormous irregularities and corruption.

While Kejriwal and his colleagues in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) do not have any valid reason for this splurge, they are deceiving the public by giving misleading statements.

The AAP politicians argue that if prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi can spend Rs. 500 crore on his new home, why can’t Kejriwal spend Rs. 45 crore.

Earlier this month, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced a citywide campaign to expose massive corruption by Kejriwal and his AAP.

Launched under the “Jhootha Kahin Ka” or “frequent liar” banner, the BJP campaign aims to make Delhi people aware about the corruption and constant lies being spread by Kejriwal and his AAP colleagues.

According to BJP, the four-week campaign – which kicked off on May 6 – includes a 27-minute video film about Kejriwal’s corruption, blatant lies, and false promises. The BJP workers will disseminate the related information across the city as well as on social media channels.

The trigger point of BJP’s onslaught is the news about wastage of public money by Kejriwal on his house renovation. Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered an investigation into the reported Rs. 45 crore misappropriation of public funds by Kejriwal on the renovation of his house.

However, instead of telling the truth about his house renovation, Kejriwal is maintaining a stony silence. It is also alleged that the officer who was probing this case has been divested of his duties by the Kejriwal government.

The officer has also alleged that his room was ransacked and the documents pertaining to Kejriwal’s house renovation are missing.