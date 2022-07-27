Delhi Police Unleashes Brutality on Peaceful Protesters: Congress

By RMN News Service

Amid peaceful protests by India’s opposition party Congress in Delhi today (July 26), Congress shared a video on Twitter that shows its Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas being beaten and pulled by his hair mercilessly by Delhi Police. News agency ANI posted the video sourced from Congress on Twitter.

Several protesting Congress leaders and workers including women were detained by Delhi Police, which is known for its brutality while it enjoys full impunity provided by the government of prime minister Narendra Modi.

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sat on the road for quite some time to avoid detention by the police which finally shoved him into a bus that took him and his party colleagues to a detention center.

According to a BBC report, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress members, surrounded by dozens of police personnel, were protesting against issues ranging from inflation to the alleged targeting of opposition leaders by the Modi regime.

#WATCH | Delhi Police personnel seen pulling the hair of National President of Indian Youth Congress, Srinivas BV, and manhandling him earlier during the party’s protest. (Source: Congress) pic.twitter.com/ODyN1YjERG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

While sharing the video of police brutality on its leader Srinivas, Congress leaders condemned what they called a brutal crackdown on protesters.

According to an NDTV report, Delhi Police said it would take action against its personnel seen in the video. But no action is usually taken against the policemen who work as mercenaries to terrorize the protesters and critics of the Modi regime.

In June, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) had claimed that the party’s student leaders who were protesting against the government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme were arrested and beaten up by the Delhi Police.

Congress claims that its MPs are not being allowed by the Modi empire to raise issues such as inflation, unemployment, misuse of agencies to target Modi’s opponents, and dictatorship in the country, in the Parliament.

That is why Congress is protesting on the roads, although Congress leaders use only Twitter to oppose the Modi regime’s despotic decisions.