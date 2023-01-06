Delhi Politicians Fight Like Stray Dogs in MCD Mayor Election

By Rakesh Raman

The unruly politicians belonging to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a fierce battle today (January 6) during the election of the mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP of Delhi chief minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal had won the 250-seat MCD election with 134 seats while the BJP could win only 104 seats. The MCD election result was declared on December 7, 2022.

The AAP politicians contend that the Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena – who has been handpicked by the BJP government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi – is conspiring to give the MCD control to BJP despite its defeat.

The AAP alleges that in today’s mayor election, Saxena tried to give undue advantage to the BJP with the votes of 10 nominated MCD members so that BJP councilors could retain power in the decision-making committees of the MCD. The mayor election has been postponed. [ You can click here to watch a related video on RMN YouTube Channel. ]

As the administrative head of the city-state, Saxena has been closely monitoring the working of the Kejriwal government and has opened multiple cases of corruption in which AAP leaders are allegedly involved.

Although the dogfight between Saxena and Kejriwal has been continuing, both of them are so unqualified that they cannot handle the problems of 30 million people who live in Delhi.

Today, the people of Delhi are suffering with lethal pollution, rampant government corruption, collapsed health care systems, and lack of school education infrastructure.

But instead of providing the right governance to the citizens, Saxena, Kejriwal, and politicians of AAP and BJP keep fighting like stray dogs.

Now, only God – if he or she exists – can save the people of Delhi from the endless misery that they have been facing because of misgovernance in the city.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.