Democrats Plan to Stop Trump’s Election Sabotage Campaign

As President Donald Trump is conspiring to win the November election by hook or by crook, he is trying to disrupt the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with the aim to change the outcome of the election in his favor.

Trump thinks that if the voters are deprived of voting by post during the Covid-19 pandemic, he has better chances of winning the election. Therefore, he is taking away the postal resources so that people are not able to vote by mail or their votes get delayed.

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) had said last week that Trump’s latest attacks on vote-by-mail and on the Postmaster General’s policies have led to a dramatic increase in delayed and undelivered mail. “The President’s own words confirm: he needs to cheat to win,” Pelosi said in her statement.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, Democrats and local election officials are rethinking their vote-by-mail strategies for November’s presidential election, shifting emphasis to drop boxes and early voting that bypass the post office.

The House will vote Saturday (August 22) on Chairwoman Maloney’s ‘Delivering for America Act,’ which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020.

The plan is to provide $25 billion in critical funding to support the Postal Service: the same level of funding recommended by the USPS Board of Governors, which is 100 percent composed of Trump appointees. “We also will be demanding answers from the Postmaster General in his testimony next week,” Pelosi said.

“Postmaster General DeJoy’s announcement of what may be a temporary pause in operational changes delaying the mail is a necessary but insufficient first step in ending the President’s election sabotage campaign,” Pelosi said in a statement released Tuesday (August 18). “This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall.”

“During a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central. No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote,” the statement added.