Department of Justice Celebrates 150,000 Registrations on Tele-Law

The Department of Justice, Government of India, celebrated 150,000 registrations for advice on Tele-Law, which is an initiative to provide pre-litigation advice to the needy people, in Delhi on January 22. The event was organized by CSC Corporation in association with the Department of Justice.

The workshop was attended by a large number of Para Legal Volunteers and Village Level Entrepreneurs of Common Service Centres (CSCs).

It was highlighted in the workshop that Tele-Law provided a platform to give pre-litigation advice to the needy and unreached sections of the society. A need was felt to strengthen this program to combine digital technology with persons having knowledge of law for better functioning.

Speaking on the training program, the Secretary, Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice, Dr. Alok Srivastava said that the Tele-Law Team has trained 930 Master Trainers who will in turn train about 56,000 Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) and Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) all over the country.

“A better and regular training is needed for PLVs and VLEs for providing a better advice to the people,” he added.

The Tele-Law initiative was launched on April 20, 2017 with an aim to provide legal advice in the villages through CSCs. A pilot project started in 1,800 CSCs in 11 States in UP, Bihar, North Eastern States, and UT of Jammu and Kashmir. This scheme has been expanded to 115 Aspirational Districts in 100-days program of the Government of India.

A dedicated website on Tele-Law is maintained by the Department of Justice which has been designed with support from CSC eGovernance and has translated into 22 languages. A Tele-Law mobile application is available for the PLVs to pre-register Tele-Law cases.

A Tele-Law Dashboard is also developed with decentralized features for login and registration of cases and view the status of cases added for Panel Lawyers, Para Legal Volunteers. etc.