Despite Kejriwal’s Lies, Covid Cases Increase in Delhi

Although Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been downplaying the lethal impact of coronavirus by understating the death data, the number of cases are increasing rapidly in the city.

In order to deceive the people of Delhi, Kejriwal is giving recovery figures of patients which are totally irrelevant. In fact, a large number of people are dying of coronavirus and Kejriwal is hiding the fatality figures.

According to latest reports, the uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi in the last week has resulted in an increased demand for hospital beds.

The occupancy of Covid-19 beds in hospitals in the national capital, which was below 3,000 on July 30 and remained the same till August 5, crossed the 3,000-mark.

A recent sero-surveillance in Delhi has revealed that 22.86% of the people (1 in every 4 persons or roughly 5 million people) have been infected with Covid-19 in the city.

The survey, which was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with Delhi Government, also indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic or do not show coronavirus symptoms.

The data provided by the Delhi Government between August 6 and August 12 revealed that the occupancy of Covid-19 beds was between 3,024 and 3,351.

Delhi reported 1,113 new coronavirus cases pushing the caseload to over 148,000, while the death toll has increased to 4,153, according to official figures released on Wednesday (August 12).

Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital reveals that it was recording daily admissions of around 20-30 patients. But on Wednesday (August 12), the hospital received 43 Covid-19 patients.

Similarly, doctors at Sir Ganga Ram, Indraprastha Apollo and Max hospitals have also said that the number of Covid patients are increasing.

The local hospitals also raise concern over the increasing demand for ICU beds, both with and without ventilator support. There are only 1,235 Covid-19 beds with ventilators in Delhi, out of which, 415 (34%) were occupied on Wednesday, reports reveal. Of the 881 Covid-19 beds without ventilators, 297 (34%) were in use.

Doctors emphasize the need for people to observe social distancing norms and wear masks when they go out in order to control the worsening situation in Delhi. Actually, there is a need to reimpose complete lockdown in Delhi for a few more weeks.