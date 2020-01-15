Did Modi Govt and BJP Stage-Manage Pulwama and Parliament Terror Attacks?

It can be seen that Modi and Shah are using their Gujarat model of terrorism and violence to divide the communities for political gains.

By Rakesh Raman

The arrest of Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh has raised new questions about the involvement of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s group in the Pulwama (a district in Jammu & Kashmir) terror attack of 2019 and attack on Indian Parliament in 2001.

It is alleged that policeman Davinder Singh was working on the directions of people in the Modi government or Modi’s party BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) to secretly carry out Pulwama attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

Although the Modi government without any evidence blamed Pakistan for the attack, Pakistan refuted the allegations vehemently. Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had termed the Indian allegation regarding Pulwama incident as totally “false and baseless.” He said Pakistan is promoting peace and tolerance in the region.

[ Amit Shah Case: Shatrughan Sinha Demands Inquiry into Judge Loya’s Death ]

Since the Pulwama attack took place in February 2019 – just before the Lok Sabha election – it was largely believed that the Modi government had stage-managed the attack to take electoral advantage by evoking anti-Pakistan sentiment in India.

It is alleged that policeman Davinder Singh – under directions from the Modi government – was planning a similar attack in New Delhi before the Republic Day on January 26. Davinder Singh was caught on Saturday (January 11) when he was traveling in a vehicle with two terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway.

[ U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Cruel Cuban Leader, Warns Modi and Shah of India ]

It is being observed that now again Modi and BJP want to take electoral advantage by carrying out a similar concocted attack before the crucial Delhi Assembly election scheduled to take place in February.

In order to entice Hindu voters, BJP often makes unsubstantiated claims that Pakistan – which is a Muslim country – is spreading terrorism in different parts of India. Modi’s party also creates a false impression that Hindu leader Modi can save them from Muslim terrorism sponsored by Pakistan.

This dangerous strategy has been working successfully for Modi and BJP to hoodwink the gullible voters and win elections in those areas where BJP cannot manipulate the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

After the arrest of policeman Davinder Singh who was conspiring with the local criminals – falsely projected as terrorists – Congress, which is a dying party in India, has demanded a fresh probe into the Pulwama attack.

It is also said that Davinder Singh was involved in the attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001 when BJP was ruling in India. Although as usual India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, serious doubts were raised about the investigation into this case.

[ Directionless Protests in India Cannot Remove Modi and Shah ]

Many observers believe that Modi and his close associate Amit Shah are behind such secretly planned attacks that kill innocent human beings. The chattering classes in India argue that Modi and Shah – who both have criminal records – have gained political power deceptively.

Both Modi and Shah – who were accused of crimes including murders – are currently controlling all the government affairs in India. As Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi was an accused in the Gujarat riots of 2002 in which nearly 2000 people – mostly Muslims – were killed. And Amit Shah was an accused in the case related to the death of judge B.H. Loya and others who had died in mysterious circumstances.

It can be seen that Modi and Shah are using their Gujarat model of terrorism and violence to divide the communities for political gains. Their role in the Pulwama terror attack, the attack on Indian Parliament, and other future terror attacks and violence cannot be ruled out.

This article will also be published in the Real Voter digital magazine that focuses on politics and governance in India.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He also creates and publishes a number of digital publications on different subjects.