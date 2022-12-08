Dogfight Between Delhi LG and Kejriwal to Increase as AAP Wins MCD Election

Since LG Saxena has been appointed by BJP, it is likely that after BJP’s defeat in the MCD election, he will increase his involvement or interference in the government work that Kejriwal will oppose.

Which party won MCD Election 2022?

MCD Election Results 2022

Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi Election

By Rakesh Raman

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has won the MCD Election 2022 after defeating the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The election result was declared today (December 7).

In the 250-seat Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the AAP candidates won 134 seats leaving 104 for BJP. Surprisingly, Congress – which perhaps does not contest elections to win them – won 9 seats. In fact, Congress does not deserve to win even a single seat because no Congress leader takes interest in elections.

Although AAP has defeated BJP to take control of MCD, the sufferings of Delhi citizens are going to persist because the existing AAP government has completely failed to provide the right governance during its rule of nearly 8 years in Delhi state.

One of the major factors of the AAP government’s bad performance is its unending conflicts with the Delhi Lt. Governors (LGs) including the present LG Vinai Saxena who has been handpicked by BJP.

During the past few months, LG Saxena has opened a slew of corruption cases in which the AAP leaders are allegedly involved. As the administrative head of Delhi, Saxena is supposed to clean up the mess by holding AAP politicians to account for their numerous lapses.

[ The Living Hell: Documentary on Delhi Disaster Released ]

However, during the 8 months of his tenure, Saxena has not been able to tame AAP politicians who are working in a free-wheeling manner and making Delhi a veritable hell for its 30 million people.

Today, under the Kejriwal government, Delhi has become the world’s most polluted national capital and corruption is rampant in almost all departments of Delhi Government.

Similarly, the standard of school education is pathetic in Delhi and the Mohalla Clinics that Kejriwal praises are in a deplorable state.

Although the BJP-led MCD was full of corrupt and incompetent councillors, the Delhi Government of Kejriwal has also been equally bad for the citizens. Kejriwal and AAP often complain that they are not able to deliver results because Delhi LG is interfering in their work.

Since LG Saxena has been appointed by BJP, it is likely that after BJP’s defeat in the MCD election, he will increase his involvement or interference in the government work that Kejriwal will oppose.

As a result, the conflicts between the LG and Kejriwal will increase and the people of Delhi will keep suffering under their dogfight.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of the humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society. He has also launched the “Power Play: Lok Sabha Election 2024 in India” editorial section to cover the news, events, and other developments related to the 2024 election.