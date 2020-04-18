Doordarshan and All India Radio Hold Virtual Classes for Students

India’s public broadcaster has been helping students with their studies during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. In collaboration with various State Government institutions, Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR) are broadcasting virtual classes and other educational content through their regional channels across the country on TV, Radio, and YouTube.

In the absence of school classes, these virtual classes are supposed to help students, especially the 10th and 12th standard students in preparation for their board and competitive examinations.

The virtual learning through DD and AIR include curriculum-based classes for primary, middle, and high school level students. Many of these classes are also expected to help students prepare for their engineering and medical entrance examinations.

To keep the learning interesting, apart from the curriculum content, virtual classes in few states include story telling by eminent personalities and quiz shows.

With an aim of inculcating discipline in students sitting at home, most of these classes start early morning and few are repeated in the afternoon.

The Doordarshan Kendras that are already broadcasting virtual classes are Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir.

The All India Radio stations broadcasting virtual classes are Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Tiruchirapalli, Coimbatire, Puducherry, Madurai, Trivendrum, Tirunelveli, Panaji, Jalgaon, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Bikaner, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Jaipur.

On average, according to an official communique, any DD Channel is airing 2.5 hours of educational content daily and any All India Radio channel is airing 30 minutes of educational content daily.