E-learning Course: How to Increase Covid Vaccination Acceptance

The course will help you describe why diagnosing the barriers to vaccine acceptance and uptake is essential.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is offering an online course based on the “5C Model” covering Confidence, Collective responsibility, Constraints, Complacency, and Calculation.

According to ECDC, the course will help you understand Covid-19 vaccine behavior and build strategies to increase the uptake. Health staff, vaccination managers, policy makers, and others can take this course.

This e-learning course, developed in November 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic, aims at increasing understanding of the drivers of vaccine acceptance and designing targeted strategies to increase vaccine uptake. Its duration is 30 minutes.

The course will be particularly useful for healthcare workers, health promoters, health promotion managers, civil society organizations working at national and sub-national levels working on vaccination or in vaccination programs.

Public health and risk communication professionals can also use the concepts and strategies introduced for effective vaccination programs. ECDC suggests that after completing this course, you will be able to describe the 5C model and advocate for its use in diagnosing barriers to vaccine acceptance and uptake, and in designing adapted strategies.

It will also help you describe why diagnosing the barriers to vaccine acceptance and uptake is essential, and recognise the data collection tools that may be used. You can also understand the need to evaluate behavior change interventions, and describe how this may be done considering the complexity of causality in behavioral interventions.