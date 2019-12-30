Election and Destruction in Delhi

It appears that now Delhi is under the control of ganglords and dacoits who are operating as political leaders and bureaucrats. While politicians win elections by cheating the voters and tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs), bureaucrats can’t work without bribes.

By Rakesh Raman

Although a state of civil unrest is prevailing all across India, the national capital New Delhi has become a representative example of the widespread turmoil in the country.

Today, Delhi is buried under lethal pollution, extreme corruption, lawlessness, economic slowdown, misgovernance, and political deceit. The politicians and bureaucrats have reduced the city-state of almost 30 million people to a veritable hell where all living creatures – humans and animals alike – are just waiting for their extinction.

In order to understand the extent of damage in the capital, you can study the following reports.

As part of the social services that I provide to the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society, I have been interacting with politicians and bureaucrats in Delhi. In response to my representations, I receive hundreds of crudely written, useless letters and emails from Delhi’s politicians and bureaucrats. But they could never resolve even a single problem.

While they are supposed to be the servants of the public, they behave as cruel masters and treat the ordinary citizens as slaves. All these good-for-nothing politicians and bureaucrats are surviving like parasites on public money and virtually running a citywide criminal racket.

During the past few years, I have observed that the following people are responsible for corruption and catastrophic devastation in Delhi.

Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Minister of State for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Prakash Javadekar, India’s Minister of Environment

Anil Baijal, Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi

Manish Sisodia, Education Minister of Delhi

Imran Hussain, Environment Minister of Delhi

Rajendra Pal Gautam, Cooperative Minister of Delhi

Tarun Kapoor, Vice Chairman, DDA

Rajesh Prasad, Secretary Cooperation

Virendra Kumar, Registrar Cooperative Societies (RCS)

Amulya Patnaik, Commissioner of Delhi Police

S.P. Singh Parihar, Chairman, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service (DFS)

P.S.N. Rao, Chairman, Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC)

Commissioners of Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and all Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi: Harsh Vardhan, Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Meenakshi Lekhi, Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri.

Note: This is only a partial list of delinquent officials and politicians. Their predecessors and subordinates who failed to save Delhi are also part of the racket. Since the political party Congress is already facing extinction across the country, it does not have any wise leader in Delhi. However, the previous politicians of Congress are equally responsible for the ongoing mess in the city.

Under this horrible state of affairs, Delhi is ready for the 2020 Assembly election. This section will cover crucial election news and views. Voters must consider the above factors of Delhi’s disaster before they vote in the upcoming election.

Click the following links to read the election stories.

