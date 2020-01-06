Election Commission Announces Schedule for Delhi Election

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly election. According to ECI, the election will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, and the results will be declared on Tuesday, February 11.

While Delhi has 70 Assembly seats, three main parties: AAP, BJP, and Congress will be in the fray. As the election will be held on electronic voting machines (EVMs), it is largely expected that PM Narendra Modi’s party BJP will win comfortably.

Modi’s party BJP had won only 3 Assembly seats in 2015. However, keeping in view its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP is poised to win the upcoming election to form the government in Delhi.

Election and Destruction in Delhi

Thanks largely to EVMs, which always prefer BJP, Modi’s party won all the 7 Lok Sabha seats. The extinction of Congress and AAP’s failures will also help BJP win.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP got 56.56% votes, followed by Congress (22.51%), and AAP (18.11%). Also, BJP’s Lok Sabha election performance shows that the party theoretically won at 65 of the 70 Assembly seats. Although Congress is a dead party, it managed to win at 5 Assembly seats while AAP lost at all in the just concluded election.

However, BJP’s victory in the 2020 Assembly election is not going to change the misfortune of Delhi residents who are living in miserable conditions. Today, there is hardly any local BJP leader who is intellectually competent to handle diverse problems of Delhi.