Election Commission Announces Schedule for Gujarat Election

The Electoral Officials carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for counting, at a Counting Centre of General Election-2019, at CWG Village, Sports Complex, in Delhi on May 23, 2019. Photo: PIB (file photo)
By RMN News Service

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (November 3) announced the schedule for the 2022 Assembly election in Gujarat state.

The election will be held in two phases, on December 1 and December 5, and the results for the election will be declared, along with that of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, on December 8.

In the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, the voting for 89 seats will take place in the first phase and 93 will vote in the second phase.

As there are serious concerns about the vulnerability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) that help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi win elections, the Election Commission dismissed the misgivings about EVMs.

It is alleged that BJP – in collusion with the Election Commission – tampers with EVMs selectively to win crucial elections including the Lok Sabha elections.

The main battle in the Gujarat election is between the two traditional parties BJP and Congress, although the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also in the fray.

