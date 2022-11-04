Election Commission Announces Schedule for Gujarat Election
By RMN News Service
The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (November 3) announced the schedule for the 2022 Assembly election in Gujarat state.
The election will be held in two phases, on December 1 and December 5, and the results for the election will be declared, along with that of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, on December 8.
In the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, the voting for 89 seats will take place in the first phase and 93 will vote in the second phase.
As there are serious concerns about the vulnerability of electronic voting machines (EVMs) that help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi win elections, the Election Commission dismissed the misgivings about EVMs.
It is alleged that BJP – in collusion with the Election Commission – tampers with EVMs selectively to win crucial elections including the Lok Sabha elections.
Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat.
#GujaratElections2022 #ECI pic.twitter.com/0A6CSUIJV5
— Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) November 3, 2022
The main battle in the Gujarat election is between the two traditional parties BJP and Congress, although the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also in the fray.
Support RMN News Service for Independent Fearless Journalism
In today’s media world controlled by corporates and politicians, it is extremely difficult for independent editorial voices to survive. Raman Media Network (RMN) News Service has been maintaining editorial freedom and offering objective content for the past more than 12 years despite enormous pressures and extreme threats. In order to serve you fearlessly in this cut-throat world, RMN News Service urges you to support us financially with your donations. You may please click here and choose the amount that you want to donate. Thank You. Rakesh Raman, Editor, RMN News Service.