Election Planner Prashant Kishor Won’t Join Congress Party

By RMN News Service

After multiple meetings with the Congress leadership, Prashant Kishor has decided not to join the Congress party. While the reason for his refusal is not yet known, Kishor tweeted today (April 26) that he has declined the Congress offer to join the party.

“I declined the generous offer of Congress to join the party as part of the EAG and take responsibility for the elections. In my humble opinion, more than me the party needs leadership and collective will to fix the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms,” Kishor tweeted.

Congress had announced Monday (April 25) that it will form an 8-member team to be called “Empowered Action Group 2024” to make plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Kishor was asked to join this group.

Congress said he has refused to join the Empowered Action Group (EAG). Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestions given to the party.”

As Congress is a slow monolithic outfit with lethargic leaders, it will be extremely difficult for it to win the 2024 Lok Sabha election and it is expected that Congress will continue to be a perpetual opposition party in India.