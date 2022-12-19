Elon Musk Asks in Twitter Poll: Should I Step Down?

By Rakesh Raman

After a flurry of recent polls, Twitter owner Elon Musk has targeted himself in a new poll. Since he is not able to handle the business affairs of the microblogging site, Musk plans to quit the job as the head of Twitter.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk tweeted on December 19. Nearly 8 hours before the end of the poll, according to Musk’s tweet, more than 9 million people voted and the majority – over 56% – asked him to quit.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

A couple of days ago, Musk had launched an online poll to know if the Twitter accounts of journalists and other outfits that he had suspended should be restored.

Musk, who had acquired Twitter in October 2022 reluctantly after a court case, accused the journalists and their organizations of doxxing to suspend their accounts.

Musk had launched a similar poll in November to know if the suspended account of the former U.S. President Donald Trump should be restored. Although the majority of the people in the poll said Trump’s account should be restored, Trump refused to join Twitter again.

It appears from his various Twitter polls* that the results of these polls concur with the decisions that Musk has already planned to take.

Meanwhile, a “Twitter in India” research report explains why the beleaguered microblogging site fails to pick up steam in India.

*Note: RMN News Service cannot independently confirm if the voters in the polls launched by Elon Musk are real users or people with fake (multiple) profiles or Twitter bots.

