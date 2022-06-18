Enforcement Directorate Defers Questioning of Rahul Gandhi

By RMN News Service

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India – which investigates financial crimes – has postponed the questioning of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case.

As Rahul Gandhi had urged the probe agency to delay the hearing as he has to be with his ailing mother Sonia Gandhi who is admitted in a Delhi hospital, the ED has revised the date to June 20, 2022, Monday.

Both Congress leaders – Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi – are being questioned by ED in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before the ED on June 23.

The probe agency seeks to record the statements of Congress leaders under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the alleged financial irregularities in their closely held company, Young Indian.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian. Although Congress claims that it is a fabricated case in which its top leaders are being targeted, the party has not given any explicit proof of their innocence.

However, Congress has organized massive protests across the country to challenge ED’s questioning of its leaders.