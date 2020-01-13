EPA Honors LG for Responsible Electronics Recycling Leadership

LG Electronics USA has been recognized for leadership in responsible electronics recycling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). At CES 2020, LG received the highest-level recognition in the EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge.

Highlighting the company’s dedication to environmental sustainability, LG Electronics North America President and CEO Thomas Yoon applauded the EPA SMM program, which encourages responsible recycling. “By using third-party certified recyclers, we’re proud to help drive environmentally protective practices,” he said.

The EPA recognized LG’s significant contributions to the SMM Electronics Challenge goals by collecting a substantial amount of used electronics for reuse and recycle, sending 100 percent of used electronics to certified third-party recyclers, and publicly sharing detailed information about its electronic management practices.

Recognizing LG and other industry leaders for “inventive and forward-thinking achievements” in sustainable product design and lifecycle management, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said, “The environmental benefits associated with keeping electronics out of landfills and recycling them for use in new products are enormous.”

The EPA Gold Tier SMM Challenge Award presented to LG at CES recognizes the company’s collection and responsible recycling of more than 21,000 tons of used electronics, diverting solid waste from landfills in the past year. This avoided the equivalent of more than 55,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Supporting its commitment to responsible recycling, LG Electronics Inc. is the world’s first “Global e-Stewards Enterprise.” The e-Stewards standard, developed by the Basel Action Network, is the world’s most rigorous certification program for electronics recyclers.

It prevents the export and dumping of toxic electronic waste in developing countries and calls for safeguards to protect private data and ensure that recycling plant workers are not exposed to toxic materials.