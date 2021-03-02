EU Green Week Exhibition for Zero Pollution and Healthier Planet

The EU Green Week 2021 conference will be organized as a virtual event.

Being part of the EU Green Week 2021, Brussels, is the opportunity for organizations and companies to present projects, products and policies, share experiences and best practices, to network and exchange points of view.

If you would like to be part of EU Green Week 2021 by having a virtual exhibition stand during the four days of virtual conference, from 1-4 June 2021, you need to apply by 8 March 2021.

The EU is looking for exhibitions displaying innovative ideas or best practices in an interactive and interesting way in line with the EU Green Week theme ‘Zero pollution’. Participants can also show links and connections with other areas, such as climate change, agriculture, circular economy, urban environment, and so forth.

The theme of this year’s EU Green Week is “Zero Pollution for healthier people and planet“. The EU Action Plan towards a Zero Pollution Ambition is a key action of the European Green Deal scheduled for spring 2021.

It will help create a toxic-free environment across the EU by better monitoring, reporting, preventing and remedying pollution from air, water, soil, and consumer products. It will also support the post-Covid recovery by helping to rebuild a more sustainable EU economy, creating job opportunities and reducing social inequalities.

The event will also look at other relevant European Green Deal initiatives, such the climate initiatives, the upcoming Chemicals Strategy, as well as initiatives in the field of energy, industry, mobility, agriculture, fisheries, health, and biodiversity.

The EU Green Week 2021 conference will be organized as a virtual event. There will be a limited number of stands in the virtual exhibition area. Therefore, competition for stands is expected to be high and stand applications will be carefully screened. Exhibitors will not be charged a registration fee.