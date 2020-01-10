European Green Deal to Achieve Zero Pollution

In order to become the world’s first climate-neutral continent by 2050, the European Commission has presented the European Green Deal. It is stated to be the most ambitious package of measures that should enable European citizens and businesses to benefit from sustainable green transition.

Measures accompanied with an initial roadmap of key policies range from ambitiously cutting emissions, to investing in cutting-edge research and innovation, to preserving Europe’s natural environment.

“The European Green Deal is our new growth strategy. It will help us cut emissions while creating jobs,” says Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Supported by investments in green technologies, sustainable solutions and new businesses, the Green Deal can be a new EU growth strategy. According to European Commission, involvement and commitment of the public and of all stakeholders is crucial to its success.

Moreover, the European Green Deal sets a path for a transition that is just and socially fair. It is designed in such a way as to leave no individual or region behind in the transformation ahead.

One of the main objectives of the Green Deal is to achieve zero pollution. To protect Europe’s citizens and ecosystems, the Commission will adopt the zero-pollution action plan to prevent pollution of air, water, and soil.