Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Congress (file photo)
Failed Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Covid Calamity

By Rakesh Raman

Rahul Gandhi – a leader of the now-extinct Congress party – has once again accused Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi of mishandling the devastating Covid-19 situation in India.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother Congress president Sonia Gandhi keep sitting idly on Twitter to admonish Modi for every decision that the PM takes. After Sonia Gandhi’s repeated unsolicited advice to Modi, today (May 4), Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to criticize Modi’s decisions.

In a loosely written tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that the “PM’s ego is bigger than people’s lives.” He was referring to the coronavirus deaths happening in India while the Modi government is not able to control the situation.

Rahul Gandhi and his mother fail to understand a basic fact that they are the defeated politicians and if they want to implement their ideas, they will have to win elections and form the government. 

Today, the Congress party is so weak and fragile that the Modi government simply ignores the random rants of its leaders. Rahul Gandhi is so dishonest that he lifts ideas from here and there and presents them as his own original thoughts.

Today (May 4), for example, he tweeted that a lockdown is now the only option because of a complete lack of strategy by the Government of India (GOI). The lockdown advice for India was in fact given a couple of days ago by Dr Anthony S Fauci, chief medical advisor to the Biden Administration. 

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was criticizing Modi for imposing lockdown. But when Dr Fauci suggested a lockdown, Twitter addict Rahul Gandhi simply parroted it.

He also added in his tweet that “a crime has been committed against India,” but did not mention who committed the crime. It is a known fact that all crooked people cunningly use “passive voice” in their statements instead of naming the persons responsible for a mistake. 

Rahul Gandhi is one of those crooked persons who uses terms such as GOI instead of fearlessly saying “Modi government” or openly naming Modi for the “crime” that he mentioned in his tweet.

Now, it is learnt that Rahul Gandhi has again decided to hold the dynastic position of Congress president that he had ostensibly quit after the debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. It will be a disaster for the Congress party if such a timid and intellectually challenged man is allowed to lead the old and obsolete party which is already in the graveyard.

Meanwhile, with an unprecedented devastation from Covid-19, India has become a burning hotspot which is posing a serious threat to the entire world.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

