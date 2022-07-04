Failed Farmers Announce to Revive Agitation Against Modi Empire

The new protests that SKM has announced will not have any impact on the Modi regime which either ignores the protesters or unleashes police terror on them.

The Indian farmers – who had run away from the protest sites in December last year without getting their demands accepted by the government of prime minister (PM) Narendra Modi – have decided to resuscitate their dormant protests.

The united body of farmers – Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) – announced on Sunday (July 3) that it will relaunch its agitation against führer Modi, as his regime failed to meet farmers’ demands.

The SKM said that the demonstrations – which will begin on July 18 and extend until August – will be held at district levels across the country. Although the SKM claims that it has a large number of farmer members in different parts of India, it is a totally false claim.

Only a handful of farmers participate in the protests announced by SKM which photographs them and creates an exaggerated hype on social media to make false claims about the success of their agitation. The entire SKM operations run in an opaque manner.

Although führer Modi had mechanically withdrawn the contentious farm laws last year to avoid resistance from farmers in the Assembly elections, the Modi empire did not accept any other demand of farmers.

A few cunning SKM leaders celebrated the repeal of farm laws and convinced the other gullible farmers that it is a victory for them. But actually the SKM leaders had lost the struggle because the farm laws existed only on paper and not yet implemented.

As the Modi regime (which is actually Modi alone) flatly refused to accept any of the SKM demands, the SKM losers left the protest sites sheepishly and decided to sit in their homes.

Farmers have been demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for certain crops and withdrawal of police cases against farmers who participated in the year-long protest that began in November 2020.

The protesting farmers also demanded the arrest of Modi’s minister Ajay Mishra who is accused of a conspiracy to murder a few farmers on October 3 last year at Lakhimpur Kheri in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) state.

However, SKM was shocked to know that, let alone arresting the minister, even his accused son was released from jail. The SKM leaders had urged the voters to defeat the candidates of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held state Assembly elections – particularly in UP and Uttarakhand.

However, the BJP won comfortably. It showed that farmers have hardly any influence on the voters and their protests were not quite impactful.

Farmers – mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and UP states – had protested for over a year against the three farm laws announced by the Modi empire and other anti-farmer policies of the government.

But they had ended their agitation abruptly, as some of the corrupt farm leaders decided to betray the protesting farmers with the aim to contest the Punjab election and there were hardly any crowds at the protest sites.

As the SKM has lost its relevance, the new protests that it has announced will not have any impact on the Modi regime which either ignores the protesters or unleashes police terror on them.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist. He is the founder of a humanitarian organization RMN Foundation which is working in diverse areas to help the disadvantaged and distressed people in the society.

