Farm Protests Against Modi Govt Go Violent in Delhi

A day after the President of India Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three contentious farm Bills passed by the Parliament, the farmers’ protest has gone violent.

A slew of young protesters took to the streets today (September 28) and burnt a tractor in India’s capital New Delhi amid slogans against the government headed by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi.

Members of Indian Youth Congress – the youth wing of Indian National Congress – shouted “Kisan Virodhi, Narendra Modi” and “Yuva Virodhi, Narendra Modi” slogans – which means Modi is working against the interests of farmers and youth of India.

“Our country thrives on the blood and sweat of our farmers. From fighting the British to feeding the entire nation, our farmers are the nation’s backbone,” the protesters tweeted.

On Bhagat Singh’s (a young freedom fighter of India who fought against the British) birth anniversary today (September 28), the Youth Congress set ablaze a tractor in protest against the Modi government’s farm laws that have triggered a nationwide agitation.

‘बहरों को सुनाने के लिए बहुत ऊँची

आवाज की आवश्यकता होती है’ यह बात शहीद-ए-आजम भगत सिंह ने एसेम्बली

पर बम फेंकने के बाद कही थी। आज पंजाब यूथ कांग्रेस ने गूंगी बहरी सरकार को जगाने के लिए इंडिया गेट पर किसानों के साथ ट्रेक्टर आग के हवाले किया और प्रदर्शन किया.. इंकलाब जिंदाबाद pic.twitter.com/8yE1cLGsjm — Youth Congress (@IYC) September 28, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of farmers in India are defying the safe-distancing coronavirus guidelines to protest on roads against the Modi government. The farmers – who are also supported by political parties and social activists – held placards that asked people to dethrone Modi to save India.

The agitation gained momentum after the Modi government passed on September 20 its farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid uproar and protests by opposition leaders.

Farmers complain that the new laws will attack the farming rights of nearly 140 million farming families, as the Modi government is hell-bent to privatize the Indian agriculture sector to benefit a handful of crony capitalists.

It is expected that the farmers’ agitation will intensify in the coming days and its epicenter will be Punjab, a state which contributes a major share to the Indian agriculture sector.

By Rakesh Raman, who is a national award-winning journalist and social activist.