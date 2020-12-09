Fighting the Shadow Pandemic of Violence Against Women
According to UN Women, one in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence mostly by an intimate partner. Violence against women and girls is a human rights violation.
Before the pandemic 243 million women and girls, aged 15-49 experienced sexual and/or physical violence by an intimate partner in the past year. Since the pandemic, violence against women, especially domestic violence has intensified.
Since the outbreak of Covid-19, emerging data and reports from those on the front lines, have shown that all types of violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has intensified.
This is the Shadow Pandemic growing amidst the Covid-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it, UN Women suggests. As Covid-19 cases continue to strain health services, essential services, such as domestic violence shelters and helplines, have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women in Covid-19 response and recovery efforts.
UN Women is providing up-to-date information and supporting vital programmes to fight the Shadow Pandemic of violence against women during Covid-19.
