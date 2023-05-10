Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Arrested in Islamabad

By RMN News Service

Former prime minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan has been arrested today (May 9) deceptively by the paramilitary forces when he was entering the Islamabad High Court for hearing in a case. He was dragged and pushed into a vehicle.

Imran Khan was anticipating the arrest as he tweeted a video message before his departure for the court in which he said that he is ready to get imprisoned if there is a valid case against him.

He added that there have been repeated assassination attempts to eliminate him because he is mobilizing people in support of the Constitution. He warned that civil unrest – like it happened in Sri Lanka – is imminent in Pakistan.

آئی ایس پی آر کو میرا جواب اور وہ دو بنیادی وجوہات جن کی بنیاد پر پی ڈی ایم اور اس کے سرپرست مجھے گرفتار کرنے کی کوششوں میں لگے ہوئے ہیں:

۱۔ مجھے انتخابی مہم چلانے سے روکنے کیلئے کیونکہ انشاءاللہ جب انتخابات کا اعلان ہوگا تو میں جلسے منعقد کروں گا۔

۲- پی ڈی ایم حکومت اور اس کے… pic.twitter.com/gJDLn0BdxG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 9, 2023

Earlier, he had said that he may be killed after incarceration by the authorities which are trying to arrest him in a corruption case. In a video message released in March, Imran Khan said that police have come to arrest him and if he is killed his supporters should keep fighting for their rights.

His supporters pelted stones on Pakistan police which had come to arrest him from his Lahore home in March. In response, the police used water cannons to drive away the crowd.

Imran Khan, 70, is facing corruption charges leveled by the Pakistan election commission for selling foreign gifts that he received when he was the PM of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has filed charges against him in an anti-corruption court, which had issued the arrest warrant as Imran Khan failed to appear in the court. He claims that the corruption charges against him are politically motivated.

After a series of public protests led by opposition parties against Imran Khan’s failure to revive the economy in Pakistan, he was removed from the PM position in April 2022.

In May last year (2022), Imran Khan led a massive protest to demand early elections in Pakistan.