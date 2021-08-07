Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized with Delta Infection

The health agency said that vaccines may provide high levels of protection, but they are not 100% effective and will not stop everyone catching Covid-19.

By RMN News Service

Contrary to the Covid-19 vaccine efficacy claims, hundreds of fully vaccinated people in England have been admitted to hospitals with the highly noxious Delta coronavirus variant.

In its latest Covid-19 update released Friday (August 6), experts at Public Health England (PHE) said that 55.1% (or 808 people) of the 1,467 people hospitalized with the Delta variant during July 19 to August 2 were unvaccinated while 34.9% (or 512 people) had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The health agency also said that vaccines may provide high levels of protection, but they are not 100% effective and will not stop everyone catching Covid-19. As more of the population gets vaccinated, according to PHE, there will be a higher relative percentage of vaccinated people in hospitals.

In order to get fully inoculated, all recipients in the United Kingdom are required to take two doses of vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer-BioNTech. Nearly 75% of the UK’s adult population has received two shots as of the first week of August.

But the protection of the fully vaccinated people is not guaranteed as they may get infected and transmit infection like those who have not been vaccinated. In other words, vaccines cannot protect you from the Covid infection.

Similar reports of the ineffectiveness of vaccines are coming from India, which has become the global hotspot of coronavirus. About 56% of people hospitalized for Covid-19 in the Indian city Bengaluru in July had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to reports, the official sources at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said that about 2,700 people were hospitalized between July 2 and July 27. Of these, 1,600 had received at least one dose of a vaccine, comprising 1,200 Covishield and 400 Covaxin receivers and 180 had the second dose.

Now, the debate is gaining momentum that the already vaccinated people will have to get a third “booster” shot to fight infection. That means, the current doses of vaccines cannot protect people from coronavirus and its variants.

As vaccines have either adverse effects or no effect, the latest July data from the World Health Organization (WHO) showed a substantial rise in coronavirus cases particularly in the Americas (30%) and the Western Pacific (25%) regions.

The increase in cases has also contributed to a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus deaths, which climbed by 21% compared with the week beginning July 21, to more than 69,000.