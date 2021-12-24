Fully Vaccinated Infected with Omicron Hospitalized in Delhi

Kejriwal does not have any scientific evidence to confirm the efficacy of vaccines.

By RMN News Service

While Delhi is among the worst affected states of India, fully vaccinated people are also catching the Omicron virus in the national capital. According to a report of today (December 23, 2021) in The Indian Express, out of 34 Omicron cases at a Delhi hospital, 33 are fully vaccinated. And at least two admitted patients had even received a booster shot.

The report adds that with three of the persons admitted with Omicron not having any travel history, the new variant may have already started to spread in the community. Simply put, the infection is poised to spread rapidly in the city.

These cases reinforce the fact that the vaccines are ineffective in protecting you from Covid-19 or its variants. But the Delhi Government (as well as other state governments and the Central government in India) is still deceiving the people by forcing them to get vaccinated.

The chief minister (CM) of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal claims that 99% of Delhi’s population has received the first dose and over 70% the second dose of vaccine and urged people to complete their vaccination course.

But Kejriwal does not have any scientific evidence to confirm the efficacy of vaccines. That is why even fully vaccinated people are getting infected and hospitalized. Kejriwal said today (December 23) that the Delhi Government is ready to handle 100,000 Omicron cases a day, as the highly infectious Covid-19 variant is spreading rapidly in the national capital.

कोरोना के ओमिक्रोन वेरिएंट या तीसरी लहर की चुनौती से लड़ने के लिए दिल्ली की तैयारियों की आज मैंने खुद बारीकी से समीक्षा की। Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/oEHuKS2hKl — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 23, 2021

Although the nature and effect of Omicron is not yet known, Kejriwal claimed that it is a mild virus which may cause fewer deaths and lower number of hospitalizations. He said that the home isolation system will be strengthened and the testing level will be increased to 300,000 tests per day.

Earlier, on November 30, Kejriwal had announced that Delhi Government will be ready with almost 65,000 hospital beds, as the new Covid-19 variant Omicron is spreading in Delhi.