Global Leaders Meet to Provide Quality Education to Children

Leaders from across the globe are meeting at the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) High-Level Financing Conference on 16-17 February in Geneva, Switzerland to make good on commitments to ensure every child, everywhere, is offered a quality education.

The Conference seeks to mobilize much-needed resources from donors, foundations and high-net-worth individuals to deliver on ECW’s four-year strategic plan, which will mobilize US$1.5 billion in additional resources to reach 20 million children and adolescents caught in some of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The Conference is co-hosted by Switzerland and ECW, in close collaboration with the Governments of Colombia, Germany, Niger, Norway and South Sudan, and will be open to the public as a live-streamed virtual event.

Top-level representatives from UN agencies, civil society, governments and global youth representatives will also take part in the two-day event which expects over 400 delegates in-person and many more joining online globally.

Around the world, 222 million children and adolescents impacted by conflict, climate change, displacement and other protracted crises are in need of urgent education support. Of those, more than 78 million are out of school altogether.

The High-Level Financing Conference kicked off with a high-level segment on 16 February inviting global leaders to position the education needs of crisis-impacted children at the top of the international agenda.

On day one, leaders will announce substantial new financial support to Education Cannot Wait to deliver on the Fund’s goal to reach a total of 20 million girls and boys over the next four years.

Day two of the Conference, on 17 February 2023, features a series of roundtable discussions aimed at sharing ideas, experiences and stories to transform the delivery of education in emergencies worldwide.

Founded in 2016, Education Cannot Wait has already reached close to 7 million children and adolescents with holistic education support including upgrading learning spaces and ensuring children have quality learning materials and other facilities. The Fund has raised over US$1.1 billion from donors, the private sector and philanthropic foundations.