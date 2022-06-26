Gujarat Riots Case of Modi: Police Detain Activist Teesta Setalvad

By RMN News Service

Just a day after the Supreme Court of India dismissed an appeal against the exoneration of Narendra Modi – who is now the prime minister (PM) of India – in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, a co-petitioner in the case Teesta Setalvad has been detained.

Ms Setalvad was arrested by the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) of the Gujarat Police from her house in Mumbai. According to a report today (June 25) by The Wire news service, she was first taken to a local police station and then driven to Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Ms Setalvad was the second petitioner in the case that was dismissed by the Supreme Court on June 24. The petition had challenged Modi’s exoneration. Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the Gujarat riots, was the main petitioner.

It is believed to be a vindictive action of the Modi government to settle a score with Ms Setalvad who – as a human rights activist – was working relentlessly to get justice for the victims of Gujarat riots for which Modi was an accused.

“In another example of crackdown on civil society, Indian authorities detain human rights activist Teesta Setalvad who has long campaigned to ensure that those responsible for the 2002 mob attacks on Muslims in Gujarat are held to account,” tweeted Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of global human rights organization Human Rights Watch.

Upholding the acquittal of Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, by a court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Supreme Court said in its judgment that the case was “devoid of merits” and was filed “obviously, for ulterior design”.

According to The Wire, the top court had observed:

“At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create sensation by making revelations which were false to their own knowledge … As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law.”

With this obnoxious statement delivered without any substantiation, the Supreme Court judges opened the gates for the hostile government to take revenge on Ms Setalvad who runs the humanitarian organization Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP).

While about 2,000 Muslims were killed in the Gujarat riots, there were incidents of rape, robbery, and widespread destruction of property affecting Muslims.

It was alleged that the killings were executed at the behest of Modi. Although Indian courts have exonerated Modi in this case, most Muslims in India still believe that Modi was responsible for the Gujarat massacre. The less said about the Indian courts, the better.